Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.95-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Williams Companies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.53.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.