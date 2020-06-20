Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wipro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.61.

Wipro stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. 4,037,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.40. Wipro has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

