WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 659,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $87.75.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

