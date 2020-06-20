Wirecard (ETR:WDI) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €205.00 ($230.34) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €200.00 ($224.72) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Wirecard and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €153.06 ($171.98).

Shares of WDI traded down €14.08 ($15.82) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €25.82 ($29.01). The stock had a trading volume of 36,709,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is €90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Wirecard has a 52 week low of €72.00 ($80.90) and a 52 week high of €159.80 ($179.55).

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

