World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Purchased by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,523 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for about 1.5% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 1.00% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.78. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $78.76.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.45 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.47%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,500,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Levesque sold 23,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $1,018,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,094 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

