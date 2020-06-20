WPP TOKEN (WPP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.20 Million

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $1.20 million and $321,474.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 347.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $518.00 or 0.05557324 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00052089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013731 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN (WPP) is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,827,215 tokens. The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io . WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WPP TOKEN Token Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

