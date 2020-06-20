WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut WPX Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.59.

WPX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.59. 15,004,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,522,718. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WPX Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 808,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,275,000 after purchasing an additional 58,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPX Energy in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

