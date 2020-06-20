WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Set at C$105.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$105.00 price target on WSP Global (TSE:WSP) in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$99.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Laurentian set a C$100.00 price objective on WSP Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$96.00.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of TSE WSP traded down C$2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$81.90. 864,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$59.83 and a 52 week high of C$98.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.43.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. Research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.