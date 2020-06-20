Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Yeti Holdings, Inc. designs, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company’s products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including recreational and professional pursuits targeting various categories, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, farm and ranch activities and others. Yeti Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Yeti from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yeti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.77.

Shares of NYSE YETI traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,352. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74. Yeti has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $39.62.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $345,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,203,075 shares of company stock worth $400,168,595 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Yeti by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Yeti by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 87,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Yeti by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Yeti by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

