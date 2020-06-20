York Water’s (YORW) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 213,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.96 million, a P/E ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.44.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that York Water will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YORW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of York Water by 1,758.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

