YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Separately, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

NASDAQ YRCW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.78. 1,474,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,439. YRC Worldwide has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.92. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of YRC Worldwide by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 955,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 117,852 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

