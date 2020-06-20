Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to Announce -$1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to announce ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Community Health Systems reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 176.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year earnings of ($3.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to ($2.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

NYSE:CYH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.14. 2,576,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,388. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $7.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 292,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,766,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 2,366,358 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 182,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Community Health Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,305,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 103,662 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

