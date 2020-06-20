Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,648,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,850. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.