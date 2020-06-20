Zacks: Analysts Expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to Post $0.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) to announce $0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.82. Realty Income reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,648,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,850. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $84.92.

The business also recently declared a jul 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

