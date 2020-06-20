Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Range Resources posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Range Resources.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.94.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. The company had a trading volume of 29,826,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,419,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $8.25.

In related news, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 160.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 130.0% in the first quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 4,192,805 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $10,684,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,958 shares during the period.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Range Resources (RRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.