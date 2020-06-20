Zacks: Brokerages Expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.07. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.51.

Shares of CNX Resources stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.81. 8,197,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,467,019. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.61. CNX Resources has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 173,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CNX Resources by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.