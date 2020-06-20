Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Friday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Uniqure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.64.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.78. 499,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,555. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Uniqure has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $60.14.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uniqure will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 451.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

