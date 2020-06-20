Zacks Investment Research Downgrades WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) to Sell

WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “William Hill PLC provides sports betting and gaming services. It offers licensed betting offices, telephone based-betting operations and online betting, offers odds and takes bets on an assortment of sporting and other events. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Italy and Spain. William Hill PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
About WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR
William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.
Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (WIMHY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.