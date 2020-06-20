Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Workiva (NYSE:WK) to Hold

Workiva (NYSE:WK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workiva LLC offers a cloud-based and mobile-enabled platform for enterprises to collect, manage, report and analyze critical business data in real time. The company provides solutions for compliance, risk, sustainability and management reporting as well as enterprise risk management. It serves the manufacturing and materials, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, media and entertainment, real estate, retail, consumer goods, services, transportation and technology and telecom industries. Workiva LLC is headquartered in Ames, Iowa. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Workiva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,468. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.23. Workiva has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $64.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.32 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 85.23% and a negative net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 10,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $405,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,497.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,706,000 after acquiring an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 951,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Workiva by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,714,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workiva by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 522,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

