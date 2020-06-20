Zacks Investment Research Lowers RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RP. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RealPage from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on RealPage from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RealPage presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.63.

RP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.97. 476,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.77 and a beta of 1.05. RealPage has a 1-year low of $36.91 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RealPage will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 128,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $8,712,560.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,109,565.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 660,283 shares of company stock valued at $42,056,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RealPage by 570.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

