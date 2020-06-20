Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWAV. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Shockwave Medical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shockwave Medical has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,891. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.60. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.53 and a quick ratio of 9.68. Shockwave Medical has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $61.08.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 112.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $164,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,260.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 29,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,391,019.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,362 shares of company stock worth $20,838,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.