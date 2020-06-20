Zacks Investment Research Lowers WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) to Sell

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WRTBY. AlphaValue cut WARTSILA OYJ/ADR to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $$1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.82. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83.

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (WRTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.