Zacks Investment Research Upgrades JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

JinkoSolar stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $16.04. 1,276,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $688.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,318,000 after buying an additional 129,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,645,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,429,000 after buying an additional 492,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after buying an additional 391,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in JinkoSolar by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,079,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 330,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after purchasing an additional 156,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

