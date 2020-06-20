Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Hold

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

MOMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of MOMO stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.97. 9,915,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Momo has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $40.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Momo will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Momo by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the first quarter worth $208,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

