Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) to Buy

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PVG. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PVG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.36. 2,257,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,576,033. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.72.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts expect that Pretium Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Pretium Resources by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Pretium Resources by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

