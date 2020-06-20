Zacks Investment Research Upgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Hold

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W.R. Berkley has been consistently benefitting from its insurance business, which has been performing well on increase in premium written over the past many years. The company has been investing in numerous startups since 2006 and establishing new units in growing international markets. The insurer witnessed steady net premium growth on the back of rate improvement. Solid capital position enables the company to deploy capital effectively via share repurchase and dividend hikes. Shares of W.R. Berkley have outperformed the industry year to date. However, exposure to a highly competitive reinsurance market concern. Rising debt induces higher interest expenses and lower times interest earned concern. IT and data-related initiatives will continue and lead to an increase in expenses Exposure to cat loss has been inducing volatility in earnings.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WRB. ValuEngine raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,219. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.81.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $5,182,000. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

