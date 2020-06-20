Zacks: Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Given $19.50 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $19.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.31 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mid Penn Bancorp an industry rank of 207 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MPB shares. ValuEngine downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 270.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MPB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.57. 29,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.55. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

