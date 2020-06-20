ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery, design and development of peptide-based medicines. Zealand Pharma A/S is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get ZEALAND PHARMA/S alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of ZEAL stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,843. The company has a current ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $44.60.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($4.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($4.35). The company had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 million. ZEALAND PHARMA/S had a negative net margin of 1,157.20% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEAL. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ZEALAND PHARMA/S by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. 6.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

Featured Article: Why is the conference call important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEALAND PHARMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.