Zennies Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (ZENI)

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Zennies has a total market capitalization of $92,773.44 and $3.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zennies has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Zennies Coin Trading

Zennies can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zennies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zennies using one of the exchanges listed above.

