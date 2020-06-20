Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises approximately 3.9% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock remained flat at $$137.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,218,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,851. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.35. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,820 shares of company stock worth $2,992,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.