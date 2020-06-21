-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.07). Dyadic International posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Dyadic International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Dyadic International by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.05. 423,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 million, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Dyadic International has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

