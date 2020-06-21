-$0.16 EPS Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce ($0.16) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is ($0.62). Culp posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

CULP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,264. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 76.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Culp by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Culp by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,441 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Culp during the first quarter worth $107,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.