-$0.24 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) to post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CLSA upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. China International Capital upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine lowered Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.01.

Shares of NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.40. 5,829,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.60. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $43.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 24.4% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

