-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Aravive Inc (NASDAQ:ARAV) will announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.36).

ARAV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Aravive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aravive by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. 41.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARAV stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.52. The company had a trading volume of 261,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,675. The firm has a market cap of $231.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aravive has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Its lead candidate is AVB-S6-500, a soluble Fc-fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer, and pancreatic cancer.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.