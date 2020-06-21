$0.87 EPS Expected for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to report $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Genmab A/S reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 335%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 41.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Danske downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Genmab A/S from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genmab A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genmab A/S stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. 881,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,285. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a quick ratio of 19.04, a current ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.04. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $32.11.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

