$19.69 Million in Sales Expected for Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) will report sales of $19.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.47 million. Meridian Bank reported sales of $16.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bank will report full-year sales of $81.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.90 million to $90.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $77.28 million, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $81.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meridian Bank.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.11 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Meridian Bank from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

NASDAQ MRBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,667. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $102.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.63. Meridian Bank has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $20.89.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Annas bought 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $52,080.00. Also, Director Robert T. Holland bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $29,772.00. Insiders have bought 6,160 shares of company stock valued at $97,352 in the last three months. 12.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bank during the first quarter worth $141,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 149.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $2,033,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bank

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

