$38.64 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will post $38.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.12 million to $39.45 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $173.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.32 million to $209.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.46 million, with estimates ranging from $170.75 million to $281.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,242,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 235,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,524,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 623,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 31,282 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 441.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 539,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after buying an additional 439,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 4,125,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $28.28.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

