$38.64 Million in Sales Expected for Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) will post $38.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.12 million to $39.45 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $173.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.32 million to $209.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.46 million, with estimates ranging from $170.75 million to $281.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.
NYSE JMIA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.92. 4,125,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Jumia Technologies has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $28.28.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
