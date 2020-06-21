$850,000.00 in Sales Expected for Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will report sales of $850,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $900,000.00. Polarityte posted sales of $1.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full-year sales of $3.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 million to $3.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.22 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polarityte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polarityte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

PTE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 472,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Polarityte has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $6.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 1st quarter worth $24,884,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Polarityte by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Polarityte during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 27.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

