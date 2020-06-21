A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) PT Raised to $49.00 at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AOS. Cfra decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a strong sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stephens decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.29. 1,458,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 81,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

