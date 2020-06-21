ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd. (VTX:ABBN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 18.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 22 target price on ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 19 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. HSBC set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 18 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 24 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 52-week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52-week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.