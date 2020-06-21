Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.25.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th.
NASDAQ ADMP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,487. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.57.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Sabby Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
See Also: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.