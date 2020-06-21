Adelphoi Tops 1-Day Volume of $340.00 (ADL)

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Adelphoi has a total market capitalization of $98,648.87 and approximately $340.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adelphoi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.28 or 0.01855694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00171985 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00044605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00111706 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi’s launch date was December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official website is adel.io

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the exchanges listed above.

