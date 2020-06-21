AdEx Market Capitalization Reaches $9.81 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, AdEx has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $353,395.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.03 or 0.05566465 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00050998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013236 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004439 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx (CRYPTO:ADX) is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,782,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

