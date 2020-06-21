ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADDYY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,620. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $176.36. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.02.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. On average, research analysts predict that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

