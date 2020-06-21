Aeron One Day Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Aeron token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.49 or 0.05514246 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002589 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00051030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031860 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013158 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (ARN) is a token. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

