AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) Short Interest Update

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,260,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 31st total of 16,730,000 shares. Approximately 47.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

MITT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 4,423,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,565. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MITT shares. TheStreet downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.