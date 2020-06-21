Aigang (AIX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Kucoin. During the last seven days, Aigang has traded down 22% against the dollar. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $42,085.98 and approximately $14.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aigang

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. It launched on July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aigang

Aigang can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

