AirSwap (AST) Tops One Day Volume of $1.90 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, AirSwap has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $522.20 or 0.05592370 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00031877 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io

AirSwap Token Trading

AirSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

