Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Sidoti

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its price objective increased by Sidoti from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Alamo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alamo Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $132.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.45 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dan Edward Malone sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.15, for a total value of $99,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,633.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $37,676.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,082.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,784 shares of company stock valued at $187,569. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,890,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.