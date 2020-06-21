Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.32). Alcoa posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6,500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Alcoa stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. 8,894,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,838,092. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alcoa by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 412,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 304,406 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Alcoa by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 28,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alcoa by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 267,737 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

