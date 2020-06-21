Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) Announces Earnings Results

Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $54.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million.

Alithya Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 125,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alithya Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 93,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alithya Group by 6,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alithya Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alithya Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALYA shares. Cormark downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital downgraded shares of Alithya Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's digital strategy and transformation services include strategic consulting and organizational change, governance and strategic alignment, investment management, collaborative management and co-management, business and enterprise architecture, managing the people side of change, and project management.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.